Missouri's controversial voter photo ID rules dealt blow by state's Supreme Court

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday delivered a blow to long-running Republican efforts to require photo identification at the polls.

In a 5-2 opinion written by Judge Mary R. Russell, the high court upheld a lower court's decision that forbade the secretary of state from publishing information indicating photo identification is required to vote.

It also said the Senior Cole County Judge Richard Callahan made the right decision when he jettisoned a requirement that people without photo IDs sign an affidavit attesting to their identities.

At issue is a 2016 decision by Missouri voters to amend the Missouri Constitution to allow lawmakers to create requirements for voters to identify themselves when voting at their polling place, including using photo IDs.

The resulting law directed voters to present a valid photo ID, or to sign a sworn statement and present some other form of identification in order to cast a regular ballot.

The affidavit also asked voters to certify that they knew Missouri had photo ID requirements, and that the voters did not possess a valid form of personal identification.