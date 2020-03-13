Missouri’s coronavirus hotline problem is fixed for phones with out-of-state area codes, health officials say

Updated at 5:50 p.m. to report hotline is working.

JEFFERSON CITY — A glitch in the new hotline for Missourians seeking guidance about the coronavirus was fixed Friday so it now accepts calls from cellphones with out-of-state area codes.

The hotline, announced Wednesday, is staffed by medical professionals on a round-the-clock basis, the Department of Health and Senior Services said.

Its rollout, however, has been rocky. People complained on social media about lengthy waits and hang-ups. And calls placed from area codes outside of Missouri could not be completed — a problem that potentially affected many cellphone users in the state, including new residents and nonresident college students studying in Missouri, the Post-Dispatch reported Friday.

By 5 p.m., the state said the area code problem had been fixed.

The hotline number is 877-435-8411.

JEFFERSON CITY — A new hotline for Missourians seeking guidance about the coronavirus does not accept calls from cellphones with out-of-state area codes.

In an age when more people are keeping their mobile phone numbers as they move from state to state, the glitch could mean people seeking information are being left out.

That group could include college students who come from other states to study in Missouri, but keep their home state phones.

Both of the state’s two reported cases of the disease are college-age students who traveled to other countries.