Don Hornberger, from Cincinnati, Ohio, rides through the streaks of sunlight shining through the trees along the Katy Trail in Weldon Spring on October, 16, 2017. Hornberger and five friends began biking a week earlier in Pleasant Hill, Mo. on the Rock Island Trail before connecting to the Katy Trail. Monday was the final day of their ride. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Missouri is working to convert 191 miles of the former Rock Island Line, donated by Ameren, into a bike trail that could ultimately join up with the existing Katy Trail. The first phase of project, known at Rock Island Trail State Park, is expected to be completed by the end of next year, spanning 47.5 miles from Pleasant Hill to Windsor. To the east, crews are now clearing a 144-mile section that runs from Windsor to Beaufort, west of Union. But the entire span may not be completed for years.
David Carson
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson approved legislation Wednesday allowing individuals and organizations to donate money to pay for Missouri’s second cross-state bike and pedestrian trail.
With state officials showing little appetite for funding the proposed Rock Island Trail with tax dollars, the new endowment program could help jump start the trail, which would begin in Franklin County in eastern Missouri and meet the popular Katy Trail in Windsor on the western side of the state.
Typically, a voter-approved sales tax funds state parks. But with the park system strained by a significant backlog of maintenance projects, supporters said using private dollars could help offset costs to the state.
"As the governor knows, we're not flush with money," said Sen. Mike Bernskoetter, R-Jefferson City, who sponsored the measure.
Ameren and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources are negotiating the donation of a former rail line that an Ameren subsidiary owns. But the DNR has raised concerns about the cost of running the trail.
Though officials said they had made “substantial progress” in negotiating a trail-use agreement, the state and the railroad noted the “extreme complexity” of converting the line in their request. The proposed trail crosses 10 counties.
It would wind through Missouri communities including Beaufort, Leslie, Freeburg, Eldon and Versailles.
Warren Wood, Ameren vice president for regulatory and legislative affairs, said the St. Louis-based utility continues to work closely with DNR on an interim trail-use agreement.
"This is an important step in our efforts to move forward with this extraordinary outdoor recreation and economic development opportunity for the state," Wood said.
DNR Director Carol Comer said the legislation is a "huge piece" of getting the future trail into the state's park system.
"We're very excited with this bill," Comer said.
The governor signed the bill as parts of the 220-mile Katy Trail were just starting to reopen, after months of flood-related closures. Most of the trail runs along the Missouri River, which has been out of its banks since May.
The old railroad sign announcing the small town of Henley, Mo., is leaning next to the old co-op on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015. Workers are removing vegetation and rails in preparation for a biking/hiking trail. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
The old sign announcing the small town of Henley, Mo., is leaning over next to abandoned tracks on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015. Workers are removing vegetation and rails in preparation for making a biking/hiking trail that would run through the small town along the path of the tracks. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Dogs play next to the abandoned train tracks in Henley, Mo., on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015. Workers are removing vegetation and rails in preparation for making a biking/hiking trail along the path of the tracks. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
A mini excavator operated by Brandon Oien, 23, from A & K Railroad Materials, removes brush along the old railroad tracks in Henley, Mo., on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015, as work continues on removing vegetation and rails in preparation for making a biking/hiking trail. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Nathan Oien, from A & K Railroad Materials, supervises the clearing of trees and brush from the old railroad lines near Henley, Mo., on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
A mini excavator operated by Brandon Oien, 23, from A & K Railroad Materials, removes brush along the old railroad tracks in Henley, Mo., on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015. Workers are clearing vegetation along the path of the tracks to make a new hiking and biking trail. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
A mini excavator operated by Brandon Oien, 23, from A & K Railroad Materials, removes brush along the old railroad tracks in Henley, Mo., on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015. Workers are clearing vegetation along the path of the tracks to make a new hiking and biking trail. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Holden Oien, 21, from Clearbrook, Minn., clears debris away from abandoned railroad tracks in Henley, Mo., on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015. Oien works for A & K Railroad Materials. Debris has to be removed from the rails so that a machine can go down the tracks to remove the bolts holding the rails together. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Holden Oien, 21, from Clearbrook, Minn., clears debris away from abandoned railroad tracks on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015, in Henley, Mo. Oien works for A & K Railroad Materials. Trees grow through the front bumper of a 1952 Chevrolet pickup truck parked next to the tracks. Oien said the owner of the truck was not interested in selling it and planned to, someday, fix it up. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
A mini excavator operated by Brandon Oien, 23, from A & K Railroad Materials, removes brush along the old railroad tracks in Henley, Mo., on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015. Workers are clearing vegetation along the path of the tracks to make a new hiking and biking trail. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Cecil Roark, 77, from Henley, Mo., said he doesn't have a problem with the old railroad line becoming a hiking and biking trail through Henley. Roark said that the people of Henley were independent folks and they could take care of themselves. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Cecil Roark, 77, from Henley, Mo., said he doesn't have a problem with the old railroad line becoming a hiking and biking trail through Henley. Roark said that the people of Henley were independent folks and they could take care of themselves. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
The old railroad bridge over the Osage River can be seen from the deck of Leslie Bittle's home near Henley, Mo., on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015. Bittle was not upset over the idea of a biking and hiking trail running next to her property over the bridge. She said that she and her husband had even talked about the idea of turning their place into a bed and breakfast. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
The old railroad bridge over the Osage River can be seen from rails that have been cleared for a new hiking and biking trail near Henley, Mo., on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
The old railroad bridge over the Osage River can be seen from rails that have been cleared for a new hiking and biking trail near Henley, Mo., on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Old railroad tracks run past the MFA store in Argyle, Mo., on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015. Work continues on removing vegetation and rails in preparation for making a biking/hiking trail that would run through the town. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Old railroad tracks in Argyle, Mo., are covered with asphalt on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015. Workers are removing vegetation and rails in preparation for a biking/hiking trail that would run through the town. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Donnie Wieberg runs the Argyle Bar and Grill in Argyle, Mo. The old railroad tracks run close to his business. Workers are removing vegetation and rails in preparation for a biking/hiking trail. Wieberg said that he doesn't have a problem with the rail lines becoming trail. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
The old railroad warning lights are still up in Meta, Mo., on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015. Workers are removing vegetation and rails in preparation for a new biking/hiking trail that would run through Meta along the path of the tracks. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
A farmer's fence cuts across the old railroad line near Etterville, Mo., on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015. Since the tracks were no longer maintained, farmers were given permission to fence off sections on their property to keep their livestock. The landowners have been notified that work crews would be coming through removing vegetation and rails in preparation for making a biking/hiking trail. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
A 1,400-foot tunnel is one of two railroad tunnels in the area near Eugene, Mo., that would become part of the hiking and biking trail. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
