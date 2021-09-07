Missouri’s union-friendly Democratic Party accused of unfair labor practices

“I don’t know the reasoning behind that, to be completely honest,” she said in regard to the end-of-year firings. Asked if she knew whether it was an attempt to bust the union, she said, “I do not.”

Netsch, spokeswoman for the Missouri Democrats, blamed the end-of-year firings on the cyclical nature of campaigns.

“It is normal for the state party to downsize after an election cycle, as it has for decades,” she said.

Hunt noted one of the union’s goals was to end the “churn and burn” cycle among party workers. She said staff members were given no guidance on their future employment following the 2020 election.

“We just kept working and so we had no idea that we were going to be fired, certainly not so unceremoniously,” Hunt said.

Hunt said cleaning house at that point was a “poor choice,” leaving end-of-year tasks unfulfilled.

“As the finance director, it was my job to fundraise,” Hunt said, calling end-of-year efforts a “massive deal.”

She criticized current public-facing work — such as news releases and emails — coming from the party.