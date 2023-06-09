CLAYTON — School district and local government groups are moving to kill a plan that would freeze property taxes for seniors.

The Missouri School Boards' Association and Missouri Association of Counties both said on Thursday that they were drafting letters to Gov. Mike Parson urging him not to sign the bill passed by the Legislature last month.

It would rob school districts of much-needed revenue to give teachers raises, the school board association said. And it would create a logistical nightmare for counties trying to put the plan in place, the association of counties said.

"Most of the counties are going, 'Look, we can't even implement this, so why would we even try?'" said Steve Hobbs, executive director of the counties association.

Hobbs said his association plans to send a "list of problems" in the legislation to the governor early next week, and the Missouri School Boards' Association plans to send a letter Friday, according to Linda Quinley, senior director of school finance.

The only new revenue school districts expect anytime soon comes from increased property taxes as home values rise, Quinley said. School districts rely on them for teacher pay increases — an essential part of filling gaps in a nationwide teacher shortage, she said. The Missouri Constitution prevents taxing districts from collecting a tax windfall, but schools could get enough for raises, Quinley said.

"We're really concerned about how our schools across Missouri will be able to afford paying teachers under any property tax cap bills," Quinley said.

The governor is reviewing the legislation, said spokeswoman Kelli Jones.

St. Louis County was the only county that had acted on the bill, Senate Bill 190. Republican County Councilman Mark Harder introduced a measure that would put it in place as soon as the governor signed it. It could pass this month. Harder sees it as a common-sense plan to keep seniors from being priced out of their homes.

"It had very strong bipartisan support representing all areas of the state," Harder said. "There must be something there that attracted all these people from various backgrounds."

The bill passed 154-2 in the state House, and 33-1 in the Senate. Harder pointed out that no one testified in opposition to the bill as it made its way through the legislature.

But Hobbs, of the county association, said a substitute bill introduced in mid-April added the language about tax breaks for seniors. The original bill provided a different kind of tax relief, allowing county assessors to use the previous year's lower assessment if values increased more than 10% — a measure the advocacy groups supported, Hobbs said.

Under the version the Legislature passed, a senior could get the tax credit if they are eligible for Social Security retirement benefits, own a home and are required to make tax payments on that home.

"It caught everybody flat-footed," Hobbs said. "None of the taxing entities that would have commented on this bill were aware."

The Missouri Municipal League also opposes the bill because it creates a potential revenue problem for municipalities, executive Director Richard Sheets said Thursday. That group plans to support the county association as it urges Parson to veto the bill.

St. Louis County estimates if the bill had been in place for the last four years, the county would have missed out on nearly $34 million, according to a memo prepared by county officials. Those numbers would grow as St. Louis County's population ages.

But in addition to missing out on millions of dollars in tax revenue, county assessors and collectors would face practical problems calculating the bills. Those departments don't have access to residents' Social Security information, for one, and have no way of knowing who's eligible, Hobbs said.

The county collector's workload would increase dramatically, and entirely new software would have to be programmed to calculate the credits, said Quinley, of the school board association. Counties could implement the measure differently or inconsistently. And the legislation isn't clear if the bill would apply to all taxing districts in a county — such as rural fire districts or levy districts — or just some, Hobbs said.

The state senator who introduced the bill, Republican Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville, intended the legislation to apply countywide, according to his chief of staff, Brad Green.

St. Louis County Council members could decide to refuse the legislation. Some members, such as Democrats Lisa Clancy of Maplewood and Kelli Dunaway of Chesterfield, have already voiced their reservations. County Executive Sam Page could also veto the bill, though Page said he's "deeply concerned about seniors being able to stay in their homes."

"I look forward to seeing what form the legislation will ultimately take," Page said.

If the council doesn't approve the bill, voters could put the measure into place through a ballot initiative.

The grassroots group Missouri Tax Relief Now wants the governor to sign the bill, and asked the St. Louis County Council to approve it too. The group has gathered more than 1,600 signatures on its petition supporting the legislation, said spokeswoman Sarah Haenni at this week's County Council meeting.

"Every one of our signers is a voter, and they are paying attention," Haenni said. "We'll help them remember which council members were for and against senior tax relief when it comes to the next election."