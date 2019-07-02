JEFFERSON CITY — U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, Missouri's junior Republican senator, called Nike "anti-American" on Tuesday after the shoe company said it would not sell an American-flag themed sneaker after all.
The Air Max 1 USA shoe had already been sent to retailers to go on sale this week for the July Fourth holiday, the Wall Street Journal reported. The shoe's heel has a U.S. flag with 13 white stars in a circle on it, known as the Betsy Ross flag.
Citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, the Journal reported that former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, a Nike endorser, told the company he and others found the flag symbol offensive because of its connection to slavery.
"Nike thinks American flag is symbol of oppression? What planet are you on?" Hawley tweeted on Tuesday morning, adding that the company builds its business "around sweatshop labor."
Nike is a symbol of everything wrong with the corporate economy. They take advantage of our laws but send jobs overseas for sweatshop wages, partner w repressive regimes, aggressively avoid paying any US taxes, and then tell Americans to shut up and buy their stuff— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 2, 2019
He didn't mention Nike's presence in Missouri.
According to a 2018 article, Nike employed 640 people at its 222,575-square-foot plant at Missouri Research Park in St. Charles County, which manufactures plastics for its Air Manufacturing Innovation unit. More employees work at a Wentzville warehouse facility.
Nike IHM, a subsidiary of Nike Inc., moved to the Missouri Research Park in 1995 and was honored in 2017 for spending more than two decades in Missouri, according to a news release issued then by the St. Charles County Workforce Development Board.
Nike IHM, formerly known as Tetra, was purchased by Nike in 1991. In 1994, it announced it would build a 220,000-square-foot facility at the Missouri Research Park in Weldon Spring.
Incentives from Missouri's Department of Economic Development were crucial to Tetra's decision, company officials said at the time, according to a Post-Dispatch article. According to the article, the state was providing $263,000 in investment and job creation task credits.
Nike announced an expansion of the St. Charles County facility in September 2017.
Nike IHM, doing business as Air Manufacturing Innovation, "works with companies worldwide to design, develop and manufacture custom performance plastic solutions," according to its website. "We leverage next-generation technology, computational design and decades of innovative manufacturing experience to produce game-changing products across diverse industries — automotive to action sports to medical."
In September 2018, the Missouri Department of Economic Development announced Nike IHM was one of 186 companies to receive $5.1 million in training assistance from the state.
“By helping businesses train new and existing workers, we’re helping them stay competitive and remain here in Missouri," Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, said at the time.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey lashed out at Nike's decision to yank the sneaker, tweeting that he is asking the state's Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentives for the company to locate there.
"Arizona's economy is doing just fine without Nike. We don't need to suck up to companies that consciously denigrate our nation's history," he wrote.
Representatives for Nike did not immediately respond to questions about whether the shoe had been manufactured in Missouri. After this article was posted online Tuesday, Hawley called on Nike to apologize and said they should manufacture the shoe in St. Charles.
Missouri's other U.S. senator, Roy Blunt, a Republican, has not said anything about the Nike controversy.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.