Missouri Senate acts to curb flood plain development

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri senators passed legislation Thursday limiting tax breaks for future developments in flood plains and giving school districts new powers to prevent their tax revenues from being diverted to developers.

The legislation revamping the state's “tax increment financing” laws cleared the Senate without any dissent and now heads to the House, where a similar proposal stalled in the final days of last year's legislative session.

The issue has drawn increased attention after the state experienced severe, long-lasting flooding in 2019 along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers. Some levees that were damaged aren't expected to be repaired before rivers rise again this spring, creating a renewed risk of flooding.

A tax increment financing district, known as a TIF, allows a portion of the increased sales and property tax revenues resulting from a development to be used to pay for some of the development costs instead of going to schools, fire districts and other local governmental entities.

The Senate bill would allow local school boards, by a two-thirds vote, to prevent their tax revenues from being diverted to TIF projects.