 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Missouri Senate backs limits on property tax increases

  • 0
Missouri Senate 2022

Missouri State Senators conduct business in the Senate chamber in Jefferson City on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson,

JEFFERSON CITY — Some Missouri homeowners could be spared from paying higher property taxes under a pair of proposed constitutional amendments approved Wednesday by the state Senate.

One proposal would authorize laws limiting the amount by which property values could be increased when being reassessed.

Another proposal would allow counties to adopt ordinances exempting people age 65 and older from increases in assessments used to figure their residential property taxes, beginning in 2023. That measure also would allow counties to tailor their property tax breaks only for seniors with certain income levels.

While setting broad parameters for property tax breaks, the measures leave the specific details to be filled in by state or local officials.

Both measures now advance to the House. If approved there, they would go before voters in a statewide election later this year.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News