JEFFERSON CITY — Members of the Missouri Senate began debate Tuesday on a plan to restrict gender-related health care for minors, and Democrats began to hold the floor in opposition, preventing a vote on the bill.

The Republican-backed legislation would ban “gender transition procedures” — including hormone therapy and puberty blockers — for individuals under 18 years old.

If the bill is signed into law, Missouri would join a wave of other GOP-led states to approve such restrictions amid an increasing focus by right-wing activists, commentators and elected officials on transgender people as a political issue.

Proponents in the Missouri Legislature used a report last month by a former employee of the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital as evidence that the state needed to crack down on gender-affirming care.

The employee, Jamie Reed, alleged that instead of providing mental health treatment to children who needed it, the center gave them puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones. She also alleged the center regularly referred minors for gender-transition surgery, contrary to public assurances by its doctors.

Sen. Rick Brattin, a Harrisonville Republican, said that in recent years as lawmakers had focused on restrictions for transgender athletes and locker room issues, “and nobody really wanted to talk about the crux of the matter and what was really occurring and unfortunately what’s occurring in our medical community,” he said.

“This has to be the providence of God,” Brattin said. He said opponents had been able to reject claims by proponents that children were being harmed.

“Her signed affidavit ... comes out, and the testimony is just heart-wrenching to me,” Brattin said, going on to say it “would be criminal of this body not to act.”

Almost two dozen parents of children seen at the clinic, which opened in 2017, told the Post-Dispatch in an article published last week that their experiences sharply contradict the examples supplied by Reed, a case manager who left the WU center after being employed there for more than four years.

“I’m hearing a lot of judgment masquerading as concern in this chamber,” said Sen. Lauren Arthur, D-Kansas City. “This is an example of misplaced priorities.”

For the legislation to advance to the House, debate would need to end in the Senate and the bill would have to win preliminary and final votes. The full House on Tuesday had yet to take up similar legislation, after it cleared the House General Laws Committee on Feb. 16.

The legislation is Senate Bill 49.

To listen to live debate, go to https://chamber.senate.mo.gov/chamber