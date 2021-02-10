Missouri Senate begins debate on measures to limit the power of local officials to impose health orders

Among those arguing in favor of stripping power from local officials was Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month. He suggested that county officials like St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, a Democrat, ignored science in deciding to close down restaurants and other businesses.

“We’ve seen the left use the power of government to lock people down,” Koenig said.

Wednesday’s discussion could be the first of many before the legislation is voted on by the full Senate.

The proposals run counter to Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s decentralized approach to combating the pandemic, in which he has put the onus on local governments to enforce stay-at-home orders and mask requirements rather than issue a statewide mandate.