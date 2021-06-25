Missouri Senate breaks impasse over Medicaid and abortion funding

“I’ve just never seen anything like this. We’re leading the nation in fighting abortion, and it’s like we’re almost looking for a problem to create,” Parson said.

Finding an agreement in the Legislature’s upper chamber was a slog Friday.

After a two-hour debate in the morning, Republicans turned down a Democratic amendment stripping the birth control language out of the legislation on a strictly partisan 22-10 vote.

At noon, Onder introduced an amendment that would bar the state’s Medicaid program from funding abortion facilities and affiliates.

Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence, said the amendment was beyond the scope of the governor’s call for a special session, triggering the hours-long break in the action.

During the break, Parson’s chief of staff and top attorney were seen in the Senate corridors as lawmakers waited on top-level negotiations to find an agreement.

While much of the debate highlighted the stark differences between Republicans and Democrats on the issue of birth control and abortion, both sides agreed that renewal of the tax should be for multiple years, rather than for one year. An extended renewal period would take the thorny issue off the table during future budget talks.