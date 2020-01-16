Missouri Senate confirms two colleagues to new state jobs
Missouri Senate confirms two colleagues to new state jobs

JEFFERSON CITY — Two Democratic state senators from Kansas City are leaving to take executive branch jobs.

The Senate on Thursday confirmed the appointments of Sen. Shalonn “Kiki” Curls to the state Labor and Industrial Relations Committee and Sen. Jason Holsman to the Missouri Public Service Commission.

Holsman will join a five-person panel that regulates public utilities. Curls will join a three-member commission that hears appeals of administrative decisions in workers’ injury and unemployment cases. Both senators were prohibited by term limits from seeking reelection this year.

Their departure leaves the Democrats with a diminished caucus of eight compared to Republicans’ 24-member majority in the Senate.

