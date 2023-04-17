JEFFERSON CITY — Fast on the heels of approving restrictions on transgender health care, the Missouri Senate briefly considered limits on drag shows Monday.

As part of a broader package of crime legislation under consideration in the GOP-controlled chamber, Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, attempted to add an amendment that would prohibit minors from attending drag shows.

He later relented, but the move received a sharp rebuke from Democrats, who said the effort was yet another Republican culture war talking point focusing on issues like transgender health care, bathroom access and other LGBTQ topics heading into the 2024 election.

“It’s designed to kick around a smaller group that’s different,” said Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence.

Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, who is openly gay, said the gay community faced similar hurdles in the 1960s.

“This is the type of law that was used to raid gay bars,” Razer said. “I don’t know what about me and my community scares you so much. This is just too much.”

The Republican-controlled House and Senate have each advanced legislation prohibiting gender-transitioning health care treatments for minors. A final version has not been agreed upon, leaving the issue in limbo with four weeks to go until adjournment.

Under questioning Monday, Moon said he had not attended a drag show and did not know anyone who participated in drag shows.

Moon said he was attempting to protect children.

“If you’re performing for adults, you have no problem. If you’re performing for kids, you have a problem,” Moon said.

In the House, similar legislation has won approval at the committee level and awaits further debate.

Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, acknowledged supporters would be slammed for their position.

“I know we’re going to hear we’re knuckle-dragging Neanderthals,” Brattin said.

Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, who is considering a run for governor, also said drag shows should be restricted to people age 18 or older.

In December, Eigel was among a vocal group of people opposed to an all-ages drag show that had been scheduled in Chesterfield. Attendance later was limited to adults only.

Eigel contends drag shows violate state and local statutes designed to protect minors from pornographic material.

Moon dropped his effort after Razer introduced an amendment allowing children age 12 or older who are married to attend drag shows.

That was in retaliation for a dust-up last week over Moon’s support of child marriages in certain instances.

The legislation is Senate Bill 189.