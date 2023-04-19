JEFFERSON CITY — Homeowners associations wouldn’t be able to ban backyard chickens under a plan debated in the Missouri Senate on Tuesday.

The plan by Sen. Nick Schroer, R-Defiance, would allow homeowners to pasture up to six chickens per every two-tenths of an acre by prohibiting such bans in covenants, deed restrictions or other binding agreements.

Associations could still prohibit roosters and enact other “reasonable rules” with regard to backyard birds, according to the proposal. The legislation doesn’t address local government ordinances on chickens.

Schroer said many HOA agreements strictly prohibit backyard chickens, and said homeowners who have contacted him reported being threatened and harassed by their associations, “even when [the chickens] are incredibly safe, no sound, no smell.”

He said he’s heard from homeowners concerned about the issue in his district, as well as in St. Louis County.

Schroer said he and the homeowners are trying to change state law instead of pursuing a lawsuit asserting homeowners’ rights under Missouri’s 2014 Right to Farm amendment to the constitution.

But Sen. Tracy McCreery, D-Olivette, raised concerns about a one-size-fits-all approach that would preempt local decision-making. She noted someone with a 1-acre lot could pasture 30 chickens under the bill.

“In some of these subdivisions that are in my district, you could have very small plots, and that’s why we tried to restrict it in a manner where it wouldn’t become a nuisance,” Schroer said.

“The more land that you have, the less of a nuisance that’s going to be,” he said, adding the majority of people wouldn’t have 30 chickens.

McCreery said she served as a trustee in her subdivision “and I feel like me and the other people that were elected in my community know our community the best.”

“I have a hard time thinking that the Legislature should step in and tell ... the most local of local elected officials what they can and can’t do,” she said.

Schroer said he would be open to capping the number of birds allowed on a property, but McCreery said she was uncomfortable with a statewide standard.

The Senate didn’t vote on the plan Tuesday. It needs to clear the upper chamber and the House before the end of the legislative session on May 12 to make it to Gov. Mike Parson for consideration.

The legislation is Senate Bill 400.