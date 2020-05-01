Missouri Senate pushing to finish state budget by next week

The proposal, which contains about $146 million less than the current year’s budget, fills some gaps with federal stimulus dollars and prioritizes public school funding for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

But, the House cut money to give state workers 2% raises and slashed funding for the state’s public colleges and universities, potentially forcing the institutions to raise tuition to cover the loss.

Rowden did not outline what changes he’s looking to make, other than to say spending will be down.

“Our priorities are inevitably going to be different from theirs,” Rowden said. “It’s going to have less money than we expected.”

Along with completing the budget by next week, Republicans who control both chambers are planning to stay in session through May 15, giving them two weeks to try and wrap up work for the year.

While many of the bills they worked on this week had a link to addressing the coronavirus outbreak, a House committee advanced a plan Thursday to toss a redistricting system voters approved less than two years ago.