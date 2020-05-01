Missouri Senate pushing to finish state budget by next week

JEFFERSON CITY — Senate leaders said Friday they are on track to get a new state budget in place by the end of next week.
But, after losing six weeks of work on the spending package because of a global pandemic, some are predicting the Legislature will still have to return later this summer to address potential problems.
“At the end of the day, we’re probably going to have to come back and fix this,” said Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Kansas City.
Missouri lawmakers returned to action this week after putting their annual legislative session on hold because of the coronavirus.
The House pushed through a revamped $30 billion spending plan on Wednesday, leaving it up to the Senate to work toward a May 8 constitutional deadline to get the document to Republican Gov. Mike Parson.
“We feel good about where we’re at,” said Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia.
The $30 billion plan approved by the GOP-led House contains about $700 million less than what Parson had sought when he unveiled his spending blueprint in January before COVID-19 began spreading widely within the U.S.
The proposal, which contains about $146 million less than the current year’s budget, fills some gaps with federal stimulus dollars and prioritizes public school funding for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
But, the House cut money to give state workers 2% raises and slashed funding for the state’s public colleges and universities, potentially forcing the institutions to raise tuition to cover the loss.
Rowden did not outline what changes he’s looking to make, other than to say spending will be down.
“Our priorities are inevitably going to be different from theirs,” Rowden said. “It’s going to have less money than we expected.”
Along with completing the budget by next week, Republicans who control both chambers are planning to stay in session through May 15, giving them two weeks to try and wrap up work for the year.
While many of the bills they worked on this week had a link to addressing the coronavirus outbreak, a House committee advanced a plan Thursday to toss a redistricting system voters approved less than two years ago.
Rizzo said it is “outrageous” that the the GOP majority is trying to ram their redistricting plan through while most of the state’s attention is focused on virus-fighting efforts.
The so-called “Clean Missouri” plan endorsed by 62% of the voters in 2018 places redistricting responsibilities in the hands of a nonpartisan demographer, which is chosen by the Senate majority and minority leaders. A bipartisan commission would be able to make changes to that map if 70% of its members approve.
The system emphasizes “partisan fairness” as a top priority, which could lead to more Democrats serving in the Legislature.
The Republican plan, which would ask voters for approval in November, shifts redistricting responsibilities to a bipartisan commission, which would emphasize compactness of districts over “partisan fairness” and “competitiveness.”
Rowden called action in the House and Senate just the first step in the process of convincing voters to change the system used to draw the state’s legislative districts.
But, he and Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, said they have not reached out to potential donors who could fund a campaign.
“If you’re going to put something on the ballot, you got to have money to pass it,” Rowden said.
“We all realize and understand this effort is going to require some financial means in order to be successful,” Schatz said.
But, Schatz said “I have not been reaching out to donors.”
