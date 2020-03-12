Missouri Senate shuts down amid coronavirus concerns; House staying in session

UPDATES with House staying in session

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Senate is shutting down for at least two weeks over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

The House, meanwhile, will stay in town to finish up its work on the state budget. That is expected to keep them in session until March 20.

In announcement late Wednesday, Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden said the Legislature's upper chamber will not be in session next week "as we work to ensure the safety of our members and Capitol guests from the ongoing #COVID19 realities."

The announcement came after members of the Republican caucus met behind closed doors after the day's session ended. Some members had expressed worries about the spread of disease as the Senate debated legislation over the course of the afternoon.

A full statement from Rowden, R-Columbia, and Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, is expected Thursday.

The House, meanwhile, put approval of the state's $30.9 billion budget on a fast-track, with an eye toward sending it to the Senate by next Friday.

House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, is expected to announce more details later Thursday.

Both chambers were scheduled to start a 10-day-long spring break on March 19, but those plans came under scrutiny this week as the spread of the coronavirus transformed into a global pandemic.

The Missouri Legislature meets annually from January until mid-May. The House and Senate are constitutionally required to approve a budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, but are not mandated to make other changes to state law.