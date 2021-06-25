Missouri Senate still bogged down over Medicaid tax

JEFFERSON CITY — The top Democrat in the Senate on Friday called on Republican Gov. Mike Parson to take a more active role in ending an impasse over a key tax that helps pay for Medicaid in Missouri.

After a day in which the Senate was mostly paralyzed over the renewal of a hospital tax that generates $4 billion for the state, Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence, told reporters that Parson needs to step in and narrow the call of the ongoing special session.

Without further guidance from the chief executive, Republicans who control the chamber will remain at odds within their own caucus, which is split over attempts to add language limiting contraception for low-income women and barring the state from funding abortion.

“He needs to narrow the call because this body is unable to handle the responsibility of governing at this point,” Rizzo said. "This is a crisis. Period."

At issue is the Federal Reimbursement Allowance, a tax on hospitals and nursing homes that generates a significant portion of Missouri’s Medicaid program.

Lawmakers failed to renew the tax before the end of their regular spring session in May after conservative senators sought to add the birth control and abortion language.