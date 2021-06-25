Missouri Senate still bogged down over Medicaid tax

JEFFERSON CITY — The top Democrat in the Senate on Friday called on Republican Gov. Mike Parson to take a more active role in ending an impasse over a key tax that helps pay for Medicaid in Missouri.
After a day in which the Senate was mostly paralyzed over the renewal of a hospital tax that generates $4 billion for the state, Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence, told reporters that Parson needs to step in and narrow the call of the ongoing special session.
Without further guidance from the chief executive, Republicans who control the chamber will remain at odds within their own caucus, which is split over attempts to add language limiting contraception for low-income women and barring the state from funding abortion.
“He needs to narrow the call because this body is unable to handle the responsibility of governing at this point,” Rizzo said. "This is a crisis. Period."
At issue is the Federal Reimbursement Allowance, a tax on hospitals and nursing homes that generates a significant portion of Missouri’s Medicaid program.
Lawmakers failed to renew the tax before the end of their regular spring session in May after conservative senators sought to add the birth control and abortion language.
Parson called lawmakers back to Jefferson City to act on the tax, vowing he will make deep cuts in the budget if a plan isn’t on his desk by the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.
Among items on the governor's chopping block are money for schools, public universities and a bevy of pet projects inserted into the budget by lawmakers.
Democrats say conservative Republicans have “hijacked” a normally routine budget procedure and turned it into a litmus test for Republicans.
Sen. Paul Wieland, R-Imperial, is pushing for limits on common contraceptive methods such as Plan B and intrauterine devices, or IUDs, which prevent pregnancies.
Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake Saint Louis, meanwhile, has been pushing for a ban on health care funds going to Planned Parenthood, which operates the state's only abortion clinic in St. Louis.
“Never has it (the FRA) been a referendum on abortion or any other issue,” said Sen. Lauren Arthur, D-Kansas City. “Access to contraception is a good thing.”
“By attempting to conflate their anti-abortion views with safe and prescribed methods of birth control like IUDs, some members of the Senate are attempting to hijack what should be a simple act of fiscal responsibility. They would bankrupt the state for a few seconds of political self-gratification,” said Sen. Steve Roberts, D-St. Louis.
Parson, who signed a bill in 2018 banning abortion at eight weeks, also expressed frustration with the gambit.
During an interview with Marc Cox on 97.1 FM in St. Louis Friday morning, the governor suggested the changes sought by Onder are overkill in a state that already has strict limits on abortion.
“I’ve just never seen anything like this. We’re leading the nation in fighting abortion and it's like we’re almost looking for a problem to create,” Parson said.
Finding an agreement in the Legislature's upper chamber was a slog Friday.
After a two-hour debate in the morning, Republicans turned down a Democratic amendment stripping the birth control language out of the legislation on a strictly partisan 22-10 vote.
At noon, Onder introduced an amendment that would bar the state’s Medicaid program from funding abortion.
Rizzo said the amendment was beyond the scope of the governor’s call for a special session, triggering an hours-long break in the action.
During the break, Parson's chief of staff and top attorney were seen in the Senate corridors as lawmakers waited on top level negotiations to find an agreement.
Shortly before 4 p.m., Sen. Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur, suggested in an interview that GOP leadership could break the impasse.
"There is a path forward as long as the Republican leadership steps up and does the thing they need to do to pass the FRA and make sure Missourians are taken care of with health care," she said.
"Birth control is health care and needs to be available, even to low-income women," Schupp said.
While much of the debate highlighted the stark differences between Republicans and Democrats on the issue of birth control and abortion, both sides agreed that renewal of the tax should be for multiple years, rather than for one year. An extended renewal period would take the thorny issue off the table during future budget talks.
The tax was first implemented in 1991 as a way to address significant budget challenges.
Hospitals provide money to the state, and MO HealthNet uses it to earn federal matching dollars.
In the most recent fiscal year, Missouri’s program generated $1.59 billion in general revenue and an additional $3.07 billion in federal matching funds for a total of $4.6 billion.