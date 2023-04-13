JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Sen. Mike Moon defended himself Thursday after his comments earlier in the week appeared to support the marriage of 12-year-olds.

"I do not support adults marrying children," Moon told the Post-Dispatch on Thursday. "That's preposterous to even think that I do."

"I do not support child rape," he added.

Moon, a Republican from the rural community of Ash Grove, northwest of Springfield, is a sponsor of a bill restricting transgender care for children. On Tuesday, he appeared for debate in a House committee on the legislation.

There, Rep. Peter Merideth, a Democrat from St. Louis, blasted Moon for his stance on abortion and contraception, among other things. And Merideth pointed out that Moon opposed a 2018 bill setting the state's minimum marriage age at 15.

"I've heard you talk about parents' rights to raise their kids how they want," Merideth said. "You voted 'no' on making it illegal for kids to be married to adults at the age of 12 if their parents consented to it."

Moon responded:

"Do you know any kids who have been married at age 12?" Moon said. "I do. And guess what? They're still married."

A clip of the Tuesday night exchange took off on social media Wednesday, with critics asserting Moon supported adults marrying 12-year-olds.

Moon said he wasn't given enough time to explain his vote. He said that with the video clip of the hearing, people have been able to "fill in the gaps with whatever they want."

"For Peter Merideth or anyone to attempt to frame me as a pedophile or someone who would condone rape, they're out of their minds," Moon said.

Moon said the example he was referring to is a couple he has known for about 40 years.

"The young man was 12; the girl was 11," he said. "Their parents allowed them to marry. There was no forcing in the situation. But the parents wisely took the boy to their home, and the girls' parents took her to their home.

"Eventually a child was born to the girl, and then years later, when they were able to support themselves and they were more mature, they were able to begin living together, and still living together today," Moon said, adding the 2018 legislation would've made that type of marriage illegal.

Missouri legislators ultimately approved legislation that year setting a minimum marriage age of 16. Minors need a parent or guardian to sign off on the marriage.

The new law also specifies anyone 21 and older is unable to marry anyone under 18.

Missouri had been among a majority of states with no technical age limit for marriage.

Previously, minors could marry at 15 with a parent’s consent, and, alternatively, could seek a court order at any age to receive a license.

Moon was one of 50 House lawmakers to vote against a version of the legislation setting the minimum marriage age at 15. The legislation also sought to prohibit individuals 21 and older from marrying individuals younger than 17.

Moon, then a state representative, appeared to reference the anecdote during debate in 2018 on the bill.

"Instead of running down to the abortion clinic, they allowed these 12-year-olds to marry," Moon said. "If we don't allow the parents to have some say, we're actually as a state removing a fundamental right from the mom and dad.

"It's a parents' decision to make; it's their right to make that choice," Moon said.

Missouri’s loose regulations meant that the state had one of the highest rates of child marriage in the country, according to the Tahirih Justice Center. The center counted 7,342 minors who were married in Missouri between 2000 and 2014.

Eighty-five percent of those were girls, according to the group.

The legislation is Senate Bill 49.