Missouri senator says residency issue only ‘temporary’

JEFFERSON CITY — A state lawmaker said her new living arrangement, which puts her residence outside of her Senate district boundaries, is only temporary.

Sen. Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston, said Monday that she is living with her son, whose house is in the 25th Senate District, about one block outside of her 27th Senate District in southeast Missouri.

Under state law, if a member of the Legislature removes their residence from the district or county for which they were elected, the office “shall thereby be vacated.”

The new housing arrangement surfaced in a June 2 divorce petition filed by the senator against her husband of 27 years, Raymond Rehder.

“I’m temporarily staying with my son for a reason,” Rehder said. “But my home is in the district. It’s the same as it has been.”

She declined to elaborate further on the circumstances surrounding her move.