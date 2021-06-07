Missouri senator says residency issue only ‘temporary’

JEFFERSON CITY — A state lawmaker said her new living arrangement, which puts her residence outside of her Senate district boundaries, is only temporary.
Sen. Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston, said Monday that she is living with her son, whose house is in the 25th Senate District, about one block outside of her 27th Senate District in southeast Missouri.
Under state law, if a member of the Legislature removes their residence from the district or county for which they were elected, the office “shall thereby be vacated.”
The new housing arrangement surfaced in a June 2 divorce petition filed by the senator against her husband of 27 years, Raymond Rehder.
“I’m temporarily staying with my son for a reason,” Rehder said. “But my home is in the district. It’s the same as it has been.”
She declined to elaborate further on the circumstances surrounding her move.
Rehder was elected to the Senate last year after representing the 148th District in the House for eight years. She narrowly won the Senate primary election, beating former Rep. Kathy Swan by 141 votes out of more than 35,000 cast. Rehder easily won the general election in the heavily Republican district.
Rehder was in the Capitol Monday for the signing of legislation creating a prescription medicine monitoring program.
She is not the first Missouri politician to face questions about their residency.
Rep. Nick Schroer, R-St. Charles County, was taken to court over an arrangement he had to stay at a house in his district after he and his family purchased a new house outside the district.
Rep. Ron Hicks left the Legislature for a term in 2016 after he purchased a house outside his St. Charles County district. He later ran in a new district and won.