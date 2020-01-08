Missouri senators say partisanship not an issue in hiring of nonpartisan redistricting chief

Proponents, however, argue new maps for the 2022 elections will more accurately reflect the partisan breakdown of Missouri, where statewide elections are often decided by a margin of fewer than 10 percentage points.

Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, has introduced a resolution that would allow voters to reexamine redistricting this fall.

In Clean Missouri, the redistricting provision was one of five proposed ethics changes; voters approved the package with 62% of the vote.

"The redistricting was hidden among a number of other proposals in Clean Missouri," Eigel said.

Eigel's plan and others would place redistricting powers in the hands of a bipartisan commission, the process that was in place for the current state legislative maps.

"The system we had prior to Clean Missouri, you had a process that had the input from folks from across the political spectrum," Eigel said. "We went from a good system to a very unfair system."

(Under the new plan, the bipartisan commission will still exist, and can make changes to the demographer's map if 70% of its members go along with an alteration.)