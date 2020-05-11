Missouri set to receive remdesivir for coronavirus treatment

Williams said he is working to target patients who are on ventilators.

Patients can take a 5-day course or a 10-day course of the drug.

Illinois has already received its first shipment of remdesivir, state health director Dr. Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced during a Monday news briefing. The state received 140 cases over the weekend, about enough to treat 700 patients with COVID-19, Ezike said.

The vials area being sent to 14 hospitals across Illinois based on need.

Parson said Monday he spent the weekend with his extended family at his home in Polk County.

The governor is moving to reopen the economy, saying the state’s passed its peak in coronavirus cases on April 7.

“We remain confident in our recovery plan,” said Parson, who went to a Bolivar restaurant with his wife, Teresa, on Saturday.

The state is testing people in various hot spots across the state, Williams said.