Missouri state office fire caused at least $2.5 million in damage

JEFFERSON CITY — A fire at a state-leased office building caused more than $2.5 million in damage, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s office said Friday.

The initial damage estimate doesn’t include the total cost of equipment that was destroyed when the Monday-night blaze destroyed the Department of Social Services’ Jefferson City office building.

The building is considered a total loss because of the extent of the damage, the Jefferson City News Tribune previously reported.

Roughly 100 state employees worked in the building, including some information technology workers who support the social services agency.

The governor’s office has said no one was in the building by the time the fire was reported at close to 9 p.m. Monday, and no injuries were reported.

The State Fire Marshal’s office didn’t determine what caused the fire, according to the governor’s office. A release from Parson’s office said the Division of Fire Safety investigation found that the fire started on the roof or in the attic, then spread down the rest of the building.

The governor’s office didn’t immediately respond to an Associated Press request for a copy of the report Friday.