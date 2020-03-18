Missouri state worker tests negative, office to reopen

JEFFERSON CITY — A portion of the state’s largest office building will be reopening after an employee tested negative for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

A suite of offices in the Harry S Truman State Office Building had been shuttered since Monday after an employee of the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development was tested for the virus.

Sixty workers in a suite of offices had been working remotely.

In a statement, Missouri Office of Administration Commissioner said, “We have been notified that the person tested for COVID-19 who worked in the Truman Building had a negative test. We will continue to keep you informed as we face this difficult time together.”

The building houses many of the state’s most high profile agencies, including the Department of Revenue, which has a walk-in office for the public to get driver’s licenses and license plates. An estimated 3,000 employees work in the building.

An environmental contractor cleaned the suite of offices on Sunday.

The contractor will be performing general purpose disinfection at buildings in the Jefferson City area, five days a week, through next month for precautionary measures, he added.

