Missouri tax deadline still April 15, but penalties waived if paid within 90 days

JEFFERSON CITY — The deadline to file taxes in Missouri remains April 15, but state officials have decided to waive penalties if taxes aren’t paid within 90 days of that date.

As part of the state’s response to the spread of the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Revenue announced the change in practice Wednesday.

The no-penalty period for delayed payment extends to individuals paying under $1 million in income tax. The same period applies to corporate income tax filers who owe under $10 million.

“No interest or penalties will accrue until that time has expired,” said Revenue spokeswoman Anne Marie Moy.

The department, which is located primarily in the Harry S Truman State Office building adjacent to the Capitol has no plans to alter its operations in response to the coronavirus.

“As of March 18, 2020, we do not have any plans to limit our operations that would hinder our business practices. We are positioning ourselves to continue our operations, which include social distancing and working remotely,” Moy said.

And, she added, all filing that has been available electronically will continue to be available electronically.

A message from Kurt Erickson State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing. Subscribe today: Just $3 for 3 months! St. Louis Post-Dispatch Political Fix e-newsletter Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis. Sign up * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.