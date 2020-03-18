You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Missouri tax deadline still April 15, but penalties waived if paid within 90 days
0 comments

Missouri tax deadline still April 15, but penalties waived if paid within 90 days

Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Missouri Form 1040

A Missouri income tax Form 1040 for 2014. 

JEFFERSON CITY — The deadline to file taxes in Missouri remains April 15, but state officials have decided to waive penalties if taxes aren’t paid within 90 days of that date.

As part of the state’s response to the spread of the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Revenue announced the change in practice Wednesday.

The no-penalty period for delayed payment extends to individuals paying under $1 million in income tax. The same period applies to corporate income tax filers who owe under $10 million.

“No interest or penalties will accrue until that time has expired,” said Revenue spokeswoman Anne Marie Moy.

The department, which is located primarily in the Harry S Truman State Office building adjacent to the Capitol has no plans to alter its operations in response to the coronavirus.

 “As of March 18, 2020, we do not have any plans to limit our operations that would hinder our business practices.  We are positioning ourselves to continue our operations, which include social distancing and working remotely,” Moy said. 

And, she added, all filing that has been available electronically will continue to be available electronically. 

0 comments

Tags

Political Fix e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports