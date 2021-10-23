Missouri taxpayers paid for Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s trip to the border

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Taxpayers paid for Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s trip to Texas Thursday to announce his filing of a lawsuit seeking to resume construction of a southern border wall, a spokesman told The Kansas City Star on Friday.
Schmitt’s spokesman declined to release a tally of the costs, directing the newspaper to file a public records request for the information, but he defended the trip.
“The trip was paid for by the State, because it was a lawsuit filed by the State of Missouri on behalf of the people of Missouri,” spokesman Chris Nuelle said in an email. “Further, I booked the cheapest possible accommodations (I stayed at the La Quinta Airport) for this trip to reduce the money spent. Securing the border has far reaching national security implications, including in Missouri, and the focus should be on Joe Biden’s failure to secure the border.”
Schmitt joined Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton along the banks of the Rio Grande, just west of downtown El Paso, to announce the lawsuit, which they filed jointly in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.
This latest suit argues that Biden’s decision to halt construction on the border was unlawful because the project is mandated under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which took effect in December 2020. The measure designated $1.4 billion for a border wall.
Schmitt, a candidate for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, this summer joined with Paxton in a lawsuit seeking to reinstate a controversial Trump administration program that required asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for decisions in their U.S. immigration cases.