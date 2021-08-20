Missouri to lift limits on Sunday booze sales

JEFFERSON CITY — Thirsty Missourians will be able to buy beer, wine and liquor earlier in the morning on Sundays as part of a revamp of state liquor laws going into effect next week.

Under a new law approved by the Legislature in the spring, businesses can sell booze beginning on 6 a.m. on Sundays until 1:30 a.m., aligning the day with the hours in place for sales during the rest of week.

Currently, alcohol sales at bars, grocery stores and other businesses cannot start until after 9 a.m. on Sundays and must stop at midnight.

The change goes into effect Aug. 28.

“Missouri’s old Sunday sales law created confusion and inconvenience for consumers and limited sales for retailers,” said Sen. Justin Brown, R-Rolla, who sponsored the change. “Senate Bill 126 removes the inconsistency in the law and makes every day the same as the next when it comes to liquor sales.”

Missouri was among a number of states that had so-called blue laws still on the books. The term is typically used to define restrictions on certain activities on Sundays.