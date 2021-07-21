Missouri to offer $10,000 checks for vaccinations in bid to boost lagging numbers

Missouri has averaged 12.1 deaths per day over the past 14 days.

Awarding prizes

Under the incentive program, Missourians who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can enter. The first drawing will be on Aug. 13, and drawings will occur every two weeks with the final drawing scheduled for Oct. 8.

Once a person enters, their entry will be carried over through all the drawings, which will be conducted by the Missouri Lottery.

To allow time for records and eligibility to be verified, confirmed winners will be announced two weeks following each drawing. Winners will get either cash or education savings accounts prizes for $10,000.

The odds appear to greatly favor those who waited to get vaccinated, as 400 prizes will go to those vaccinated after Wednesday, while those vaccinated before Wednesday will be vying for a separate set of 400 prizes. Another 100 prizes will go to Missourians age 12-17, regardless of when they were vaccinated, in the form of college savings accounts.