Missouri to receive almost $18 million from HUD to combat coronavirus

JEFFERSON CITY— Missouri is set to receive $17,913,300 from The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, through the CARES Act, to help combat the coronavirus, according to a Monday news release.

The funding, allocated to every state and totaling $1 billion, is intended to help areas where housing, health care and food, particularly for elderly and low-income families, have been especially affected by the pandemic.

Previously, HUD allocated money to each state for emergency coronavirus protections for those in public housing, as well as businesses including nonprofits.

The purpose of the money was outlined money, but how the money will be distributed among the state has not yet been clearly defined.

