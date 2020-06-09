You are the owner of this article.
Missouri troops return from Washington
Missouri troops return from Washington

More active-duty troops leaving D.C., others remain on alert

Members of the District of Columbia Army National Guard stand guard at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, securing the area as protests continue following the death of George Floyd, a who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

JEFFERSON CITY — Members of the Missouri National Guard returned home Monday after being sent to the nation’s capital last week to assist police during an outbreak of protests.

The 300 troops were in Washington, D.C. for five days after U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper requested states help supplement law enforcement during protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“They all arrived back in Missouri at 7:30 p.m. Monday,” said Parson spokeswoman Kelli Jones.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump said more than 5,000 troops from 11 states could return home because the protests had been peaceful.

In sending the troops, the Republican governor said that “protecting Washington, D.C., protecting the monuments, protecting our history of who we are is important. We’re more than willing to help.”

Guard spokeswoman Anna R. Friederich-Maggard said the troops helped provide security around the White House and other municipal buildings.

The cost of the deployment will be paid for by the federal government.

While guardsmen from other states also were on the ground, some states declined, such as Delaware, Illinois, Virginia and New York, which are led by Democratic governors.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, for example, rejected a personal appeal from Esper, saying he was concerned that the Trump administration would misuse the troops to escalate tensions.

The troops in Washington were in addition to more than 1,000 troops deployed across Missouri amid protests, and the more than 1,000 troops supporting the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

