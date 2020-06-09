Missouri troops return from Washington

JEFFERSON CITY — Members of the Missouri National Guard returned home Monday after being sent to the nation’s capital last week to assist police during an outbreak of protests.

The 300 troops were in Washington, D.C. for five days after U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper requested states help supplement law enforcement during protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“They all arrived back in Missouri at 7:30 p.m. Monday,” said Parson spokeswoman Kelli Jones.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump said more than 5,000 troops from 11 states could return home because the protests had been peaceful.

In sending the troops, the Republican governor said that “protecting Washington, D.C., protecting the monuments, protecting our history of who we are is important. We’re more than willing to help.”

Guard spokeswoman Anna R. Friederich-Maggard said the troops helped provide security around the White House and other municipal buildings.