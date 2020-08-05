Missouri voters approved Medicaid expansion, but roll-out talks just getting started

"That is what I'm most afraid of them doing," he said.

Merideth said the state would realize savings by expanding Medicaid, and that the savings would go toward the cost of expansion.

"I don't think that there's any need to move money from anything else in the budget to Medicaid for this," he said. "It all falls in the Medicaid budget — the savings in one place go to the costs in the new place."

Smith did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

Travis Brown, spokesman for the No on 2 in August campaign, said after the vote, in an emailed statement, that voters "have opened up the possibility of rural school consolidations, ushering in higher taxes on all citizens and forcing deeper cuts to vital state programs like education."

"When the dust settles, the costs will be clear, reminding Missourians to be careful what you wish for," he said.

Galloway has long said Parson couldn't be trusted to expand the program.

In a news release shortly after Amendment 2 passed Tuesday, she again cast doubt on Parson's willingness to expand the program.