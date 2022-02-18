Missouri WIC participants urged to check for recalled infant formula

JEFFERSON CITY — The department that operates Missouri's Women, Infants and Children (WIC) supplemental nutrition program is urging participants to check their infant formula to ensure it's not part of a recalled batch linked to bacterial contamination.

The warning came in response to a recall by Abbott, one of the country's largest infant formula makers, of certain lots of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare with expiration dates of April 1 or later. The product was distributed throughout the U.S. and overseas, the company said in a statement.

The Food and Drug Administration said it is investigating four reports of infants who were hospitalized after consuming the formula, including one who died.

The FDA said it is working with federal and local authorities in Minnesota, Ohio and Texas — the states where the infant infections were reported.

Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services said the powdered formulas included in the recall are 12.6-ounce Similac Total Comfort, 12.5-ounce Similac for Spit Up, all EleCare Infant and Junior, and all Similac Alimentum. The powdered formula products that might be included in this recall are: 12.5-ounce Similac Sensitive and 12.4-ounce Similac Advance.

The first two digits of the recalled lot numbers are 22 through 37, and also will contain K8, SH or Z2. They will have an expiration of April 1 or later.

Abbott has set up a website where parents can check if their products have been recalled: www.similacrecall.com/us/en/home.

If a state program participant's product is affected by the recall, it should not be used, according to a health and senior services statement. Participants can call their local WIC agency or check the website at wic.mo.gov.