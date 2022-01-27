Missouri will stop requiring vehicle emissions checks in Franklin County July 1

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Missouri will no longer require emission checks of many Franklin County vehicles beginning July 1 following approval of the change Thursday by the state Air Conservation Commission.

Steve Hall, air pollution control director for the state Department of Natural Resources, said the requirement would no longer apply then to vehicles registered in Franklin County and operated primarily in that county.

While the federal Environmental Protection Agency also must sign off on the change, Hall said “we have submitted what the department believes is an approvable plan.” State officials, he said, “don’t anticipate issues.”

According to a summary attached to the commission’s Thursday meeting agenda, the EPA had asked that the July 1 effective date be removed or changed to Oct. 31 while it considered the change.

“While EPA strives to take expeditious action on all state submissions, this date could cause confusion for the public in the St. Louis area and could risk the possibility of sanctions” should the change take place prior to full EPA approval, the federal agency said in its statement.

But state officials decided to go ahead with the July 1 date for removing Franklin County, on the outer fringe of the metro area.

The state’s action was applauded by Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker, saying the move “truly reflects how taxpayers can overcome unfair situations through tenacious consistency.”

The Missouri Legislature last year passed a bill excluding Franklin, St. Charles and Jefferson counties from vehicle testing requirements.

However, Gov. Mike Parson last summer vetoed the measure because of concerns that the state would potentially lose $52 million in federal road and bridge funding as a penalty.

Meanwhile, the state agency may ask EPA to issue an improved air quality rating for the entire Missouri side of the metro area — a move that some local officials hope will eventually result in ending the vehicle emission checks throughout the region.

Illinois also is seeking an improved air quality rating for Metro East counties, the East-West Gateway Council of Governments says.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.