Missourians can vote by mail, but most need a notary. Here’s what you should know

Missouri’s primary election is three weeks away and thanks to a temporary law enacted earlier this year, any Missourian who wants to vote by mail can do so legally for the first time without an excuse.

The deadline to request an absentee or mail-in ballot is July 22.

But there’s a catch: Unless you have coronavirus or belong to an at-risk population, you still need to get your ballot notarized before mailing it back.

Rick Watson, Henry County Clerk and president of the Missouri Association of County Clerks and Election Authorities, said by requiring voters to seek out a notary, the new option will do little to soothe concerns of those who fear contracting the virus.

“That voter might as well go to the polls,” he said.

The ACLU of Missouri agrees, arguing in a still ongoing lawsuit that voters should not have to put their health at risk to satisfy the notary requirement.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and the GOP-led Legislature have flatly rejected calls for more lenient mail-in voting options, arguing that eliminating the notary requirement could lead to voter fraud.