Missouri's first lady, after positive COVID-19 test, postpones fall festival at Governor's Mansion

The couple has tentatively rescheduled their fall festival to coincide with a Halloween event at the mansion on Oct. 31.

“We are extremely thankful that the First Lady is feeling healthy and no longer experiencing symptoms,” Mike Parson said in a statement. “However, we feel that postponing the Fall Festival is the best decision at this time. I fully support Teresa in taking extra precautions, and we look forward to seeing everyone at the People's House very soon.”

On Friday, Teresa Parson said on Twitter of the fall festival: "Masks will be available for all attendees and social distancing encouraged!”

Hours later, she reiterated: “WE WILL BE PROCEEDING WITH THIS EVENT.”

The listing didn’t explicitly require masks, and while it encouraged social distancing, it didn’t require that, either. Parson has declined to issue an order requiring masks in public, and before testing positive, the couple had not worn face coverings in all public settings.

Kelli Jones, spokeswoman for the governor's office, said that mansion staff, governor's office staff and security detail had been tested for COVID-19 since the Parsons' positive tests. But she has declined to say whether any additional tests have come back positive.

