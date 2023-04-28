ST. LOUIS — Two years after revamping the city's portion of Natural Bridge Avenue to try to reduce deadly crashes and cut speeding, state officials plan another traffic safety project on Page Boulevard and part of Martin Luther King Drive.

The Natural Bridge changes included reducing the number of driving lanes, mid-block crosswalks with rapid flashing beacons, medians and roundabouts. There also were traffic light upgrades and bump-out curbs.

"We'll have some of the same goals on Page," said Jen Wade, the Missouri Department of Transportation's area engineer for the city.

But she said details of what actually will be done will be based in part on feedback from residents and businesses along the project corridor, some from an upcoming MoDOT briefing session.

That "open house"-style gathering will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 11 at the Better Family Life Center, 5415 Page.

There won't be a formal presentation; people can stop by any time during the two-hour period to review information about the corridor and talk with MoDOT engineers about ways to make the stretch safer.

Which so-called traffic calming treatments will be carried out will be decided later.

The corridor is part of state Route D, which includes the 4-mile part of Page inside city limits and a 2-mile stretch of MLK east of Page. They're among several major St. Louis streets maintained by the state.

MoDOT plans to resurface Route D in the city in 2025 and wants to do other potential improvements at the same time, noting that the stretch has a crash rate six times the statewide rate for similar roadways.

Between 2017 and 2021, MoDOT says, there were 1,696 accidents along the corridor, including 10 involving fatalities and 53 with serious injuries. Four of the fatal crashes and 10 of the incidents with serious injuries involved pedestrians.

Meanwhile, St. Louis city officials are working on design and engineering for similar changes planned for other major streets.

Construction is expected to start sometime next year, said Nick Dunne, a spokesman for Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. Among the streets to be covered are Union, Grand and Goodfellow boulevards, Jefferson Avenue and Kingshighway.

The city has yet to finalize specifics on how each thoroughfare will be modified in the project. Plans also call for safety improvements at the city's top 10 crash locations.

More than $58 million in federal pandemic aid has been assigned to that and other street work, such as paving, repairing medians and bridges and upgrading curbs.

MoDOT has said it's too soon to know for sure how effective the Natural Bridge changes have been. But they say initial statistics indicate that crashes have been trending downward along the 4-mile segment.