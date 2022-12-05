MoDOT to hold briefing on improving Manchester from I-270 area to Hwy. 141

DES PERES — The Missouri Department of Transportation will brief the public Wednesday on a two-year project to upgrade Manchester Road between Interstate 270 and Highway 141.

The "open house"-style session will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Des Peres Lodge, 1050 Des Peres Road.

MoDOT engineers will be on hand to provide information and answer questions on the project but there won't be a formal presentation.

The project will include resurfacing of Manchester between Ballas Road and west of 141, updating of sidewalks and traffic signals, the replacement of culverts over two creeks and rehabbing of bridges.

The work on the roughly 5-mile stretch, much of it in Des Peres and Manchester, is expected to start in the summer of 2024.

According to a MoDOT fact sheet, the ongoing work should have "relatively minimal" impact on traffic flow on the heavily traveled road.

Crews will be deployed mainly at night on sections of Manchester with two lanes in each direction, while daytime work is scheduled along parts of the road with at least three lanes in each direction.

MoDOT says motorists can expect one lane closed in each direction in non-peak hours while signals and sidewalks are updated.