More delay on bill creating ‘protection’ district around new north St. Louis NGA campus

ST. LOUIS — A long-delayed bill limiting some development around the future site of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has been held up again.

The bill to create a “protection and enhancement district” near NGA was scheduled to be taken up Thursday afternoon by the aldermanic Housing, Urban Development and Zoning Committee, but was delayed by the measure’s sponsor, Alderman Brandon Bosley, 3rd Ward.

Bosley said various issues are still under discussion among parties such as NGA, city development officials and NorthSide Regeneration, a developer. Among the issues, Bosley said, is the height of buildings that would be allowed in the zone.

He didn’t specify the buildings, but the development group has submitted plans calling for a hotel and office structure on the site of the old Pruitt-Igoe housing complex across Cass Avenue from the NGA site.

Bosley said he hoped that the committee could take up the bill and possible amendments next week.

The bill, as introduced last spring, would prohibit new businesses with the potential for explosions such as gas stations and companies that make or use hazardous materials from the 958-acre area, which would extend about a half-mile from the NGA site at Cass and Jefferson Avenue.

Also barred would be buildings financed, owned or sponsored by foreign governments “which pose a threat to national security” and utility and communications towers higher than 65 feet. Buildings couldn’t top 85 feet.

Bosley said among issues under discussion is a possible reduction in size of the zone, which currently would stretch across an acre from Natural Bridge on the north to Dr. Martin Luther King on the south, taking in portions of neighborhoods like Old North, St. Louis Place and Jeff-Vander-Lou.

Unlike a similar bill which died in 2018, the measure doesn’t also include a provision that would have subjected various other types of proposed businesses to an extra layer of city scrutiny, including a public hearing.

