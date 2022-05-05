 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
More ‘no action’ findings from Missouri Ethics Commission due to lack of quorum

Missouri Capitol

The Missouri state flag waves in the wind outside the Capitol on Jan. 17. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Ethics Commission said Thursday it could take no action in two cases due to a lack of a quorum.

One complaint ethics officials couldn’t tackle was filed against St. Louis County Councilwoman Rita Heard Days.

The Feb. 7 complaint alleged “improper identification of the committee’s name and treasurer on campaign materials,” according to a “no action” finding dated Thursday.

The second complaint had been lodged against Laurie Draughon, chair of the village of Oakwood Park, alleging a violation of the state’s anti-nepotism laws.

Since March 16, only two members of the six-member Missouri Ethics Commission have been seated. Four members must be present to establish a quorum.

Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, is in charge of appointing commissioners to the independent panel.

Kelli Jones, spokeswoman for Parson, said on April 5 Parson hoped to appoint at least two replacements within two weeks so the commission could have a quorum.

At the time, the commission had taken “no action” on a complaint filed against a candidate for mayor of Columbia.

But two weeks passed without any replacement commissioners.

Jones said Thursday to expect appointments on June 1, following the conclusion of the legislative session.

“As interim appointments, they can start serving with immediate effect, and don’t have to go through the confirmation process until the next legislative session starts,” Jones said.

