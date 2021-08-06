More than 350,000 Missourians have entered vaccine lottery

JEFFERSON CITY — With one week to go before Missouri launches its first drawing of a lottery designed to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19, officials say more than 358,000 have registered for the chance to win $10,000.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says the numbers are a sign that the program, announced on July 22, is having a positive effect.

“We are very pleased with the number of registrations so far. Just a couple weeks in, the current numbers are exceeding our expectations. The average daily number of doses administered have increased by about 50% since the beginning of July which is very encouraging,” said DHSS spokeswoman Lisa Cox.

Missouri’s vaccination rate has been relatively stagnant in recent days, hovering at the 41.8% range for all residents who are fully vaccinated. That puts the state in the bottom third in the nation.

The state remains a hot spot nationally for outbreaks of the deadly virus, with an average of 2,068 people hospitalized over the past two weeks. That's up 32%, according to data collected by the New York Times.