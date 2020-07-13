More union groups announce opposition to privatization of St. Louis airport

ST. LOUIS — Groups tied to four unions on Monday announced their opposition to plans to lease St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Locals 6300 and 6355 of the Communications Workers of America, Local 420 of the American Federation of Teachers, the American Postal Workers Union St. Louis Gateway District 8 and Local 74 of UNITE Here came out against alternate privatization proposals submitted by a petition group and Aldermanic President Lewis Reed.

The teachers local represents St. Louis Public Schools teachers.

“This rigged airport deal only benefits wealthy special interests and the well-connected,” said Lew Moye, president emeritus of the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists, which also came out against privatization.

The Service Employees International Union previously has gone on record against the idea.

Supporting airport privatization have been two other unions — the Carpenters Union and United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 655.

They cite the measures' requirement that a leasing company provide at least $1 billion upfront to be used on various city projects.