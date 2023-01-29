More workers are trying to unionize in St. Louis. A shift in the tide for labor?

ST. LOUIS — Following decades of declines in union membership, the region is seeing an upswing in workplaces attempting to organize.

In the central Midwest, 50 private sector workplaces were certified for union representation last year, the highest number since 2012, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis of National Labor Relations Board data.

“I think right now there is just an overall sense from workers, across a lot of different industries, that we deserve better than the treatment we’ve been getting,” said Alex Barge, a 23-year-old Starbucks worker from St. Louis County.

Workers at a handful of Starbucks stores in the St. Louis area have joined a national wave of baristas organizing at the coffee chain. Amazon workers at the company’s warehouse in St. Peters haven’t filed to hold a union election, but they formed an organizing committee, called for pay raises and other demands, and some walked off the job on Black Friday as a group protested in front of the warehouse.

It’s part of a movement that’s been playing out across the U.S. The National Labor Relations Board reported 2,500 petitions for representation during the last fiscal year, a 53% jump from the year before.

“What we’re experiencing today is significant,” said Harley Shaiken, a University of California Berkeley professor who specializes in labor and the global economy. “It is clear we’re in a new period.”

Still, the latest efforts haven’t reversed the overall trend.

When the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the annual U.S. union numbers earlier this month, it showed that while the total number of members rose, it didn’t grow at the same pace as the overall workforce, so the percentage of workers who are represented by unions still fell.

In Missouri the percentage rose some, but was still below the national rate.

Starbucks said in a statement to the Post-Dispatch that the company is “listening and learning” from its workers, and believes “we are better together as partners, without a union between us.”

A spokesperson for Amazon, Eileen Hards, said the company is focused on working directly with its employees, and doesn’t believe unions are the best option.

‘We don’t cross picket lines’

Carley Brinton, 22, of Maryland Heights, was supposed to start training for a job at Starbucks one weekend in October. On the Friday morning before, she got a call: The store was on strike.

Her scheduled training happened to coincide with the week one of the employees was fired from the store in Ladue, allegedly for wearing a union T-shirt at work, prompting workers to walk out. The company offered to switch Brinton to a different store.

Brinton phoned her grandfather, Fred Wolfmeyer.

Wolfmeyer, the former president of the St. Louis Gateway District of the American Postal Workers Union Local 8, recalled telling her: “You know we don’t cross picket lines.”

Brinton didn’t transfer to a different store, and when the workers held another strike in November, she participated.

Brinton is part of a recent shift in the labor movement: While traditionally heavily unionized sectors like manufacturing and trades, many of the recent union elections have been in retail and services.

“We’re traditionally a pretty strong building trades town,” said Pat White, president of the greater St. Louis Central Labor Council AFL-CIO.

The recent wave has been in “nontraditional” workplaces for unions he said, like cannabis dispensaries, Starbucks stores and Amazon.

“It’s different,” Wolfmeyer said. “It’s no longer the truck driver or the construction workers.”

Will the upswing continue?

Union membership in the U.S. peaked at 35% of the workforce in 1954, according to a report from the Congressional Research Service. By 2000, it had declined to 13% of the workforce, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And it kept dropping from there.

That shift came in part from a combination of job losses in heavily unionized sectors like manufacturing, and job growth in less-unionized areas like retail. But over the past few years, experts say, a confluence of economic conditions have made some workers more motivated to organize.

The pandemic made people re-evaluate what they wanted out of their careers. Historic staffing shortages made businesses anxious to retain workers. High inflation drove up day-to-day expenses, fueling calls for wage increases.

“I don’t think anybody should be working 40 hours a week and still be broke,” said Paul Irving, a learning trainer at Amazon’s St. Peters warehouse. “A lot of people are struggling right now, and that should let you know something’s wrong.”

Younger workers also face student debt, high housing prices, and child care costs that have outpaced wages, said Doug Swanson, field specialist for the University of Missouri Extension and coordinator of the labor studies program at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Swanson suspects some are realizing that despite their best efforts, financially they’re not any farther ahead than their parents or grandparents were at their age.

“There’s a real rebalancing going on,” Swanson said.

Experts say it’s difficult to predict whether the upswing in unionization attempts will continue. Some economists fear a recession, which could cause another reversal in the trend.

During the economic turmoil of the 1980s, there was a significant decline in union membership, said Shaiken, the UC Berkeley professor. People were so afraid of losing their jobs, he said, they weren’t willing to risk unionizing.

“When workers are fearful economically, it doesn’t bode well for unions,” he said.

White, the labor council president, was more circumspect. While unions across the board were hurt by the Great Recession, he said, the effects of an economic downturn now would depend on what industries were hit. Plus, he said, in a recession some workers “will be looking even more for a leg up.”

Jake Rosenfeld, a Washington University sociology professor, said it may be difficult for workers at Starbucks and other retail stores if they don’t get contracts in place soon, “To lock in the gains made when the labor market was very tight, so that they survive as we go into tougher economic times.”

“Otherwise,” he added, “you can imagine that a lot of these victories would prove very fleeting.”