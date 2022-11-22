Mother urges St. Louis County to add summer camp rules after son drowns in county pool

CLAYTON — A 6-year-old boy drowned because St. Louis County didn't have enough lifeguards at a county pool one day this summer, his parents told the County Council on Tuesday, urging members to beef up pool regulations.

Travone "TJ" Mister Jr. died on July 20 at the Kennedy Recreation Complex in South County during summer camp. The boy's mother, Olga Mister, said she remembers saying goodbye to him that morning. He was excited for the day when he would go ice skating and then swimming at the rec center, Mister told council members, calling on them to tighten regulations on summer camps.

"I can't bring my boy back. I will never be able to hold him again, but we have to prevent this from happening again," Mister said. "As a parent, I ask of you to help me make a change. Camps have to be regulated."

The pool is in Councilman Ernie Trakas' district and faced staffing shortages like many other St. Louis-area pools last summer. Trakas called the boy's death "a tragedy beyond measure." But Trakas himself became the target of criticism when Doug Forbes, an advocate for nationwide summer camp regulations, accused him over the weekend of pressuring county staff to open the pool.

In a June email, Trakas urged county parks and recreation Director Tom Ott to find the "necessary personnel" to keep the pool open. Ott responded saying his department was doing everything they could to hire lifeguards.

The email showed Trakas had pressured the parks director into opening, said Forbes, whose 6-year-old daughter drowned at a camp near Los Angeles in 2019. But Trakas said his email was about opening the pool to the public, not summer camps, and that he would not have pushed for the pool to open with inadequate staffing.

"Part of my job as a councilman is to make sure that South County gets the same time, attention and concern with respect to programs and services and amenities available in every other part of the county," Trakas said.

The bigger problem is a lack of regulation over summer camps, said Mister, who's suing the county over her son's death. An audit of pool operations found there was only one lifeguard on duty at the Olympic-size pool when the boy drowned, according to the report obtained by St. Louis television station KTVI (Channel 2).

Missouri regulates camps for compliance with wage and labor standards but does not require licensing or even background checks for workers, according to the American Camp Association. The Kennedy Recreation Complex pool staff manual requires two lifeguards to be on duty for the pool to open "at any time," but doesn't specifically address summer camps.

Trakas said he wasn't familiar with summer camp rules on lifeguards, but said he would be exploring them. If he finds it's within the council's authority to strengthen regulations, he would like for council members to consider possible changes. Trakas also said if pool protocol was violated, "there will be accountability."

For Mister, accountability means putting stricter rules in place.

"For months we have been searching for answers on why it happened, how it happened," Mister said, "and we found out that it was preventable. The decisions that were made that led to his death need to be acknowledged."