Multi-candidate race for Collins-Muhammad’s old seat may develop

ST. LOUIS — Voters in north St. Louis’ 21st Ward may have three candidates to choose from in an upcoming special election to pick a successor to former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad — one of three city Democratic politicians facing newly-filed corruption charges.

As expected, the city Democratic Central Committee on Saturday voted to pick the 21st Ward party committeewoman, Laura Keys, as the Democratic nominee to replace Collins-Muhammad.

Keys already has one opponent for sure: JoAnn Williams, a retired Carpenters Union official, who on Tuesday turned in more than the required 172 signatures of registered voters to qualify as an independent candidate.

Gary Stoff, a city Election Board official, said the board verified later in the week that Williams had made the cut.

Meanwhile, Melinda Long, a former alderman from the ward, said Saturday that she, too, is gathering signatures to try to qualify as an independent candidate for the special election, which will be held Aug. 2. That’s the day of the statewide primary.

Collins-Muhammad, 30, abruptly resigned last month, giving no reason but asking for forgiveness for his mistakes. On Thursday, he entered a not guilty plea to federal bribery charges, as did two of his former Board of Aldermen colleagues who also were indicted.

One of them, Jeffrey Boyd, resigned Friday from his longtime post of 22nd Ward alderman. The Election Board is expected to decide Monday on the date for a separate special election to pick Boyd’s successor. The other official who was charged, Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, says he will not resign.

Keys, 59, ran unsuccessfully against Collins-Muhammad twice, last year and in 2017. She is a secretary in the St. Louis recorder of deeds office.

“I have no comment about him,” Keys said Saturday about Collins-Muhammad. “We need to look ahead to the great things we hopefully will be able to do in north St. Louis.”

Long, 58, an insurance broker, said if she gets on the ballot and is elected, she’ll work to limit the number of liquor stores in the ward. Long also lost to Collins-Muhammad in last year’s election. Williams, 65, could not be reached for comment Saturday.

11th Ward nominee

Meanwhile, the city Democratic committee tapped Jimmy Lappe, 39, to run in yet another special election, on July 12, called to choose a successor to former 11th Ward Alderman Sarah Wood Martin.

Martin resigned her post in the far south side ward in April for work-related reasons.

Lappe is data research director for Missouri Jobs for Justice, a coalition of unions and community groups that advocates for issues such as increasing the minimum wage and expanding Medicaid.

Previously, he was an organizer with the United Food and Commercial Workers union. So far, no other candidates have emerged in the 11th Ward race.

The city Republican chairwoman, Mary Theresa McLean, said the GOP is trying to recruit candidates to run in both the 11th and 21st ward races but has yet to do so.

Ballot listing flap

A dispute over how the official party nominees are listed on the ballot in the upcoming special votes may be headed to court.

Attorney David Roland has threatened to sue the Election Board if it goes ahead with its announced plan to list party designations on the ballot for the 11th Ward Democratic nominee and a Republican nominee if there is one.

He contends that the policy, which the board used in a previous special election April 18 and also plans to employ for the Aug. 2 special vote, violates a voter-approved 2020 city ordinance. That ordinance, called Proposition D, mandates nonpartisan elections.

Initially, the board, following its own attorney’s advice, decided to let the Democratic and Republican committees submit nominees for the April special election to pick a new 28th Ward alderman but not to list those designations on the ballot.

That was an attempt to mesh the nonpartisan election requirement in the new ordinance with a longstanding city charter provision authorizing parties to nominate candidates to fill aldermanic vacancies. The charter holds precedence.

But after pushback from some Democrats, the board voted 2-1 along party lines to change its position and to list 28th Ward Democratic nominee Michael Gras and his Republican opponent, Taunia Allen Mason, with “Dem” and “Rep” designations used in the past.

Typically that would give the Democratic nominee an advantage in the heavily Democratic city. Gras ended up winning easily.

Roland, the attorney urging the board to return to its original position, said in an interview that his focus isn’t on any particular election or election outcome “but to make sure the Board of Elections is doing their jobs properly and in accordance with the wishes of the people.”

Normally the board, appointed by the governor, is evenly split between the two major parties but one GOP seat has been vacant because of a resignation several months ago.

Last week, however, Gov. Mike Parson appointed Willert Home Products executive Derek Winters to the open Republican spot on the board; he was sworn in Friday.

Posted at 8:45 p.m. Saturday, June 4.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.