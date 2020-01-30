Municipal League opposes proposal to cut cable TV taxes

Opposition to state legislative attempts to drastically lower cable television taxes is a priority for Missouri cities this spring, Pat Kelly of the Municipal League of Metro St. Louis told members Thursday night.

“Naturally we’re against this. Some cities would get 75% less revenue a year under these proposals,” Kelly told league members, meeting at the new Woodson Terrace Community Center.

The fact that streaming services do not pay local taxes gives them an advantage, the cable industry argues.

Reporting on key legislation filed recently, Kelly also said cities strongly favor moves to allow the taxing of internet sales. Following federal court rulings, states need new enabling legislation to have such taxes in place, and Missouri is one of only two that have yet to enact it. “Not only are Missouri cities losing out in revenue, but all businesses, including brick and mortar stores, should be able compete on a level playing field,” Kelly said.

The league also favors legislation that sets up public data bases of expenditures by cities, provided that the action is voluntary by city governments, or is mandated if supported upon petition by five percent of local voters.