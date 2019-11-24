Six legislative priorities for 2020 were adopted unanimously by the Municipal League of Metro St. Louis at its meeting Thursday night, and summaries will be forwarded to the Missouri General Assembly.
“Some of these ideas have been around for a while, which shows that they continue to be seen as important,” said Wildwood Councilman Tim Woerther, legislative affairs committee chair.
The priorities include:
• A local vote on local issues. “The league supports local autonomy and opposes statewide votes on local issues,” Woerther said, citing as an example the attempt for a statewide vote by the failed Better Together effort.
• Failure to appear. Penalties for failure to appear in court were included in court reform in the post-Ferguson era. While there was need for reform, failure to appear penalties are essential to an effective municipal court system, he said.
• Internet sales tax. This is needed for a level playing field for all businesses, he said, and out-of-state merchants should not be exempted.
• High-speed internet overlay district. The new governing body would oversee installation, system management and fees, in the proposed four-county metropolitan area, in an effort to boost economic development.
• Local government expenditure base. This information and posting should apply to all local governments, not just municipalities.
• Rental housing owner identification and registration fee. Needed to address issues related to rental properties, which are often burdensome to municipalities, Woerther said.
The league meeting was attended by representatives from about 25 municipalities and hosted by Green Park.