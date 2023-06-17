VALLEY PARK — Murphy, the flightless bald eagle that went viral on social media this spring for incubating a rock, is set to return to public viewing at World Bird Sanctuary here Sunday.

Not long after the public took notice of Murphy's distinctive expression of breeding season hormones, sanctuary staff made him a foster parent to a baby eaglet blown from its nest during a storm near Ste. Genevieve, and the two were sequestered in a private enclosure.

But the eaglet, identified only as 23-126, is at the point now where it needs a new role model as it learns to fly, and was moved into a separate enclosure earlier this month.

Neither bird appeared too broken up about the separation, sanctuary staff wrote in a Facebook post, and Murphy seemed pleased to be able to eat whenever he wanted, without interruption or sharing.

And now, with his work done and breeding season coming to a close, sanctuary staff plan to move Murphy back to his usual enclosure at 11 a.m.

"Join us," a sign on the enclosure says, "to help us welcome our very own 'Papa Murphy' back home!"