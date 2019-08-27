Subscribe for 99¢

With the weekend announcement of increased rewards for information in several homicides of children, several national outlets have written about the 13 children killed by gunfire in St. Louis this year.

Democratic presidential candidates have also mentioned the issue.

Beto O’Rourke said on Twitter, linking to a story from CNN about the deaths: “... I want to focus on one city, where an 8-year-old and a 15-year-old were shot dead this weekend.”

He then started a thread giving details on the children: 

Cory Booker, another candidate, linked to a Washington Post article, specifically mentioning U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: 

Local politicians also took to Twitter.

Rep. Sarah Unsicker, D-Shrewsbury, began a thread with this tweet, saying in a later message: “We need to address WHY people think they have no value ...”

The executive director of the Missouri Republican Party, Jean Evans, said:

Rep. Nicholas B. Schroer, R-O’Fallon, wrote: 

Schroer is quoting Rep. Kevin Windham, D-Hillsdale, in that tweet. Windham later said:

Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, wrote on Saturday: 

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson Wednesday declined to hold a special legislative session addressing gun violence. He didn’t post his reasoning to social media, instead saying in a statement that a special session “is not the correct avenue.” 

“If we are to change violent criminal acts in Missouri, it will take all of us at the federal, state, local, and community levels working together toward that common goal.”

Coverage of children who died in the St. Louis area in 2019

These are the local incidents of homicide or neglect involving children, based on Post-Dispatch reporting. This list doesn't include children killed in car accidents (unless a criminal charge was filed) or incidents not being investigated by homicide detectives.

June 9: Kennedi Powell, 3, shot
Local

Kennedi Powell and her neighborhood friends had just swarmed her father’s car for a piece of pizza Sunday evening when a white car drove past,…

May 23: Kristina Curry, 16, shot
Local

Kristina Curry, 16, was found dead just before 5 a.m. Thursday on a rear parking lot at Roosevelt High School at 3230 Hartford Street, police said. 

April 30: Kayden Johnson, 2, shot
Local

Kayden Johnson, 2, and his mother Trina’ty Riley, 18, were found dead with gunshot wounds shortly before midnight in their home in the 5900 bl…

