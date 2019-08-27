With the weekend announcement of increased rewards for information in several homicides of children, several national outlets have written about the 13 children killed by gunfire in St. Louis this year.
Democratic presidential candidates have also mentioned the issue.
Beto O’Rourke said on Twitter, linking to a story from CNN about the deaths: “... I want to focus on one city, where an 8-year-old and a 15-year-old were shot dead this weekend.”
He then started a thread giving details on the children:
Since April, at least 12 kids in St. Louis have lost their lives to guns. Kayden. Kennedi. Xavier. Jurnee. Eddie. Charnija. Derrel. Sentonio. Myiesha. Jashon. Kristina. Jason. Here's a bit about who they were.— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 27, 2019
Cory Booker, another candidate, linked to a Washington Post article, specifically mentioning U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell:
So many children have been killed in St. Louis this summer—at least 12 so far—it's being called the "Summer of Murder." And the gut-wrenching fact is that @senatemajldr refuses to take action—we have to end the epidemic of gun violence. https://t.co/lG3MdRriob— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 26, 2019
Local politicians also took to Twitter.
Rep. Sarah Unsicker, D-Shrewsbury, began a thread with this tweet, saying in a later message: “We need to address WHY people think they have no value ...”
Following the deaths of children in St Louis, and considering the high rate of suicide in rural Missouri, we need a commitment to address the social determinants of health.— Sarah Unsicker (@SarahUnsicker) August 27, 2019
The executive director of the Missouri Republican Party, Jean Evans, said:
Dems want Republicans to hold a Special Session to save St Louis from the ills of their leadership, but only if we stick to their same lame policies that caused the problems in the first place. 🙄 https://t.co/dKkKGtbPnF— Jean Evans (@MoRepEvans) August 27, 2019
Rep. Nicholas B. Schroer, R-O’Fallon, wrote:
How would allowing St. Louis City to control laws on guns change the senseless killings over past few years? Constantly seeing repeated offenders as shooters. They shouldn’t have guns per state law, per federal law. How will this change?— Nicholas B. Schroer (@NickBSchroer) August 26, 2019
Legit question. #moleg https://t.co/YRRR8u5uRN
Schroer is quoting Rep. Kevin Windham, D-Hillsdale, in that tweet. Windham later said:
I don't have the answer(s), but I know for damn sure that every elected official in #MOLeg owes it to our state to debate gun violence. If a special session is not the way, then show me the way, but my community cannot accept waiting until January because gunshot victims can't.— Kevin Windham (@KWindham85) August 27, 2019
Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, wrote on Saturday:
Hey @GovParsonMO: another child killed in STL by gun violence yesterday. Would you consider special session for an approp of $2mil to STL to fully fund the proven CURE program to address violent crime at the root cause? The city has budgeted $500k but needs $2.7 to fund citywide.— Peter Merideth (@PeterforMO) August 24, 2019
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson Wednesday declined to hold a special legislative session addressing gun violence. He didn’t post his reasoning to social media, instead saying in a statement that a special session “is not the correct avenue.”
“If we are to change violent criminal acts in Missouri, it will take all of us at the federal, state, local, and community levels working together toward that common goal.”
