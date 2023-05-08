ST. LOUIS — A prominent homeless services agency has scrapped plans to set a new shelter in an old church in Carondelet, citing vigorous opposition from would-be neighbors.

Leaders at Peter & Paul Community Services had said moving their men's nighttime shelter from a church basement in Soulard to the old Sts. Mary and Joseph church on Minnesota Avenue would allow them to house 40 more men at a time, 24 hours a day, and offer more services to help them get their lives on track.

But they needed to rezone the church first — a process requiring support from a majority of the property owners in the surrounding area to complete. And in community meetings, a vocal part of that cohort lambasted the idea of putting the shelter in a working-class residential area, citing fears of criminals prowling the streets, investors fleeing and property values plummeting. It didn't end there: One of the candidates for alderman in the area publicly backed the opposition, and the other declined to take sides.

The spat offered the latest twist on an old problem in the region's fight against homelessness. A gusher of federal pandemic money has given advocates long-sought resources to expand services for people living on the streets: Peter & Paul got $1.8 million from the city to expand its men's shelter services beyond the 60-bed basement in Soulard. But those services have to be delivered somewhere, and residents and politicians are almost always wary of having it in their neck of the woods.

"It's a tricky thing," said Deb Cottin, Peter & Paul's chief development officer. "Most people want to help, but they don't want to see the people getting the help."

A similar effort by Mayor Tishaura O. Jones' administration to set up “intentional encampments” with mental health and job training services for those resisting traditional shelters failed in 2021 after 12 aldermen declared their wards off-limits.

It's not clear where Peter & Paul will go to expand its services now, but Cottin said the organization is still looking.

"We're not giving up," she said.

Nick Dunne, a spokesman for the mayor's office, said Monday that the city would work with Peter & Paul to find other suitable locations.

"Providing dependable 24 hour services for the City's unhoused residents is key to moving people into permanent housing," Dunne said in a statement.