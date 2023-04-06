ST. LOUIS — The incoming alderman for the Central West End and the Grove entertainment district signaled Wednesday he’d be more open and straightforward when evaluating development in the some of the city’s most desirable neighborhoods — welcome assurance for developers who spent months struggling to get ahold of outgoing Alderman Tina Pihl.

Michael Browning, a Washington University grant specialist, defeated Pihl by 27 percentage points Tuesday after campaigning in part on clearing up how development gets handled in the area.

Browning said he would follow new city guidelines designed to encourage projects that provide affordable housing, develop less-affluent neighborhoods and promote walkability and historic preservation. He said he would be clear about his stance, and available to talk.

“I think it is important to be consistent and to be responsive,” he said in an interview.

That could go a long way in the new 9th Ward, one of the city’s economic engines. The value of building permits in the Central West End in recent years has been far and away the highest in the city. And just to the south, developers and rehabbers have poured millions of dollars into Forest Park Southeast, turning the once-gritty neighborhood into the Grove, whose bars and restaurants along Manchester Avenue are now a regional draw.

Pihl had been under fire for months. The leader of the prized Cortex tech district, for instance, publicly complained that he couldn’t get ahold of Pihl to negotiate the renewal of subsidies there — a big problem under a tradition of giving aldermen pocket vetos on projects in their wards. Within days, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones appeared to take the district’s side.

Smaller developers said they, too, were running into similar problems contacting Pihl for their projects.

Even some fellow left-wing board members had heard enough, and twice broke with decades of tradition to approve redevelopment subsidies for projects in Pihl’s ward, over her objections.

But Pihl on Wednesday, criticized Browning for taking thousands of dollars in campaign donations from development and business interests, which she blamed for her loss.

“We were run over by PAC money,” she said, referring to committees that can pool donations from business interests. Still, she promised to stay involved and did not rule out running again in 2025.

But Browning said his campaign put in the work required to win, knocking doors and speaking with voters about the issues they care about: fixing the roads, trash pickup, and public safety.

Vaccaro signs off

A few miles to the south, Alderman Joe Vaccaro, of Lindenwood Park, said he’s done with politics. He lost his race to represent the new 4th Ward to Alderman Bret Narayan, of Dogtown, on Tuesday.

And by Wednesday morning, his voicemail announced that after 14 years, he was no longer the alderman for the area.

He told residents to direct their calls to Narayan.

In an interview, Vaccaro repeated his doubts that Narayan, an attorney, would be as attentive to constituent services as he has been. On the campaign trail, Vaccaro, a retired business owner, boasted of taking calls at 1 a.m. and hauling constituents’ trash to the landfill in his own truck when city workers didn’t show up.

“He doesn’t chase potholes,” Vaccaro said. “He’s not going to answer as many calls as me.”

Narayan did not respond to a call seeking comment Wednesday.

Regardless, Vaccaro said the voters have spoken. And he is going trout fishing.

“It’ll be what it is,” he said.