New claims of demands, bribes unsealed against St. Louis alderman. ‘He plays me. That’s bad business.’

ST. LOUIS — Former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad has admitted to taking bribes from a north St. Louis gas station owner. Newly unsealed court documents suggest he may have taken more.

The documents, part of a 2020 search warrant application, say a source told the FBI that Collins-Muhammad had gotten a store shut down, then demanded $2,500 to allow it to reopen. They also say the same unnamed source recorded conversations with another gas station owner who said Collins-Muhammad threatened to close his business unless the owner paid the alderman $5,000.

The source appears to be the same person whose recorded conversations with Collins-Muhammad, Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and Alderman Jeffrey Boyd led to their bombshell indictments on corruption charges earlier this year.

The accusations shed new light on the origins of a scandal that has rocked City Hall and disgraced some of its most powerful figures. The accusations also paint Collins-Muhammad as a far more aggressive solicitor than portrayed in the indictments.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday why the accusations were not included in the indictment. Assistant U.S. Attorney Hal Goldsmith, who heads public corruption prosecutions here, declined to comment on the matter Tuesday evening. Joe Flees, an attorney for Collins-Muhammad, also declined to comment, though he noted that the newly described accusations were not part of the official charges.

Goldsmith announced the charges against Collins-Muhammad, Reed and Boyd in June. He said the three defendants accepted cash bribes and other things of value in “pay-to-play schemes” for the passage of board bills and other official action.

Collins-Muhammad was charged with accepting $7,000 in cash, $3,000 in campaign donations, a new iPhone 11 and a 2016 Volkswagen CC sedan in exchange for helping the source secure property tax breaks for his business. Collins-Muhammad was also accused of accepting $3,000 from the same source after setting up a meeting with an unnamed public official who could steer business to the source’s trucking firm. Collins-Muhammad later asked for an additional $2,500 on behalf of the unnamed official but used it to buy a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV for himself, the indictment alleged.

But the 2020 search warrant offers a rare window into the early days of the investigation.

The search warrant’s narrative begins at an unspecified date, with the source, identified only as “CW1,” talking to the FBI — in 2017, the source had been charged in a cigarette and synthetic marijuana trafficking sting. The source told agents that a close associate of his had arranged a $2,500 bribe to reopen the store Collins-Muhammad had gotten closed, alleging various violations of city rules. But after the payment was made, the source continued, Collins-Muhammad got the violations expunged.

By January 2020, the source was working with the FBI and approaching Collins-Muhammad himself. He asked the alderman for help securing tax breaks for his own stores, according to the warrant, and gave him an initial $2,500 bribe.

The next month, the warrant says, Collins-Muhammad told the source he was having a dispute with a convenience store owner in his ward who had unpaid fines and city permitting issues. Collins-Muhammad told the source the city was poised to shut the business down, and only he, as an alderman, could intervene to save it.

The source offered to act as an intermediary between Collins-Muhammad and the store, and then recorded a conversation with the store owner and his business partners on Feb. 7, 2020. The store owner said Collins-Muhammad had demanded between $5,000-$7,000, and was indignant: “Where does he think we are?” he asked the source. “We are barely making ends meet.”

The next day, Collins-Muhammad told the source he hadn’t heard from the store owner, and sent a text message that read, “He plays me; that’s bad business,” according to the documents. The store owner told the source that Collins-Muhammad was calling him at all hours threatening to shut down his business, and lamented that he’d already paid Collins-Muhammad hundreds of dollars.

A few days later, Collins-Muhammad told the source to relay new demands: He wanted $2,500 by the end of the week and another $2,500 a few weeks later.

The search warrant application, which sought access to emails, text messages and other data from Apple Inc. — Collins-Muhammad used an iPhone — was approved and executed on the morning of March 18, 2020.

Collins-Muhammad is set to be sentenced on Dec. 6.